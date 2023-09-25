Much needed rain on queue through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the new workweek with another sunny and dry day, we’ll end our dry stretch with a good shot for showers and storms over the next couple of days.

Keep in mind, we are currently having the second driest September on record with only 0.17 inches of rain recorded in Indy.

Monday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with temperatures turning comfortable. Lows will dip into the low 60s.

Tuesday: Changes begin to exhibit itself in this forecast on Tuesday with increasing cloud cover and rain chances as an upper low slowly drifts toward us. We’ll start our day dry before scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon hours. Activity will keep going into Tuesday night with instances of heavy downpours possible.

There is even a low risk for isolated strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs look to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will also be a little bit more humid, so it will feel slightly more uncomfortable.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear on hand as Wednesday with be active with on and off showers and storms throughout the day.

Wednesday afternoon will also feature the potential for isolated strong to severe storms. Wind and hail are the primary threats once again.

By the end of Wednesday, some locations could see over one inch of rain.

Due to the active weather, temperatures will be a little bit cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity values will also stay in the uncomfortable range.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may linger into Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll warm things back up going into the final two days of September on Friday and Saturday respectively. Numbers will rise into the low 80s by Saturday. The start to October on Sunday looks to feature above normal temperatures, and that trend continues into early next week.