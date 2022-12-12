Weather Blog

Much needed rain to slide in through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to break into some sunshine for the first time in a week! This sunshine will be short lived as we track a potent system through midweek with the potential for heavy rain at times.

Monday night: Cold temperatures are in store for tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: We’ll see cloud cover gradually build back in ahead of our next weather system throughout our Tuesday. Temperatures will stay above average as well with numbers getting into the mid 40s once again. Winds are set to also become breezy.

Tuesday night is when we will see rain move into the state, and coverage will become widespread by the overnight hours into early Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be a possibility as well.

Wednesday: Expect a damp start to your Wednesday as rain continues to track out of the state.

A brief window of inactivity will then settle in before a second round of rain swings in by the afternoon hours. Heavy rain will once again be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Sporadic showers stick around as we get towards the overnight hours into early Thursday.

By the end of Wednesday, we’re looking at the potential for up to an inch of rain from late Tuesday into late Wednesday.

Highs look to tap into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will also be on the gusty side with gusts up to 30-35 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: We can’t rule out a few showers to start Thursday. Then, light snow showers/flurries are possible Friday. Breezy winds stay with us for the remainder of the week. Temperatures are also going to take a much colder turn going into the upcoming weekend with highs backing down into the low 30s.