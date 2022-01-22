Weather Blog

Much of northern third of Indiana under winter weather advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather advisories are in effect for about the northern third of the state.

Central Indiana: Carroll, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Madison and Delaware counties are under an advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches as well as slippery roads are expected.

Northern Indiana: St. Joseph, Elkhart, Noble, DeKalb, Starke, Marhsall, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties, as well as several Ohio counties, are under an advisory from 1 a.m. EST Sunday to 1 p.m. EST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, and snow-covered and slippery roads are expected.

Northwest Indiana: Newton and Jasper counties as well an part of northeast Illinois are under an advisory from 11 p.m. CST Saturday to 9 a.m. CST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, slippery roads, and reduced visibility are expected.

Snow showers will develop after midnight and continue into Sunday morning. Snowfall totals will be an inch or less from Indianapolis south. Just north of the city, from 1-2 inches of snow will be possible with 2-4 inches over northern portions of the state. Watch out for slippery driving conditions late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be near 30 degrees.

Street crews

Indianapolis’ Snow Force drivers will hit the roads at 11 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of snow arriving overnight. The Department of Public Works says a full shift of drivers will be out through 11 p.m. Sunday.

The west central district of the Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted a news release on Saturday afternoon that over 100 trucks would be deployed beginning in the early-morning hours Sunday. That district includes counties west of Indianapolis.

Monday will find another cold front moving through the area. This will once again generate mainly morning snow showers with most spots receiving under an inch of snow. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 30s. The rest of the week will find another shot of very cold air arriving with temperatures well below average.

The extended outlook keeps cold conditions hanging around through much of next week. Temps may bottom out near 5 degrees Wednesday morning. Snow chances will return on Friday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.