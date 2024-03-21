Much warmer Friday with some rain, more temperature swings expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The addition of some extra cloud cover and an easterly wind made our Thursday feel a bit cold and winterlike. We ended up with highs 10-15 degrees below normal today.

We’re not stopping this temperature roller coaster anytime soon as we introduce rain chances back into this forecast for Friday and early next week.

Thursday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy with temperatures not dropping off as far as they did last night. Lows will fall to near the freezing mark.

Friday: A much warmer day will take shape to end the workweek on Friday. Winds will shift to come out of the south and help temperatures become roughly 20 degrees warmer than what our Thursday has been. However, there will also be showers that develop Friday afternoon and night. Areas close to the IN/MI state line will have the chance for some snow to mix in as well.

Highs will soar into the low to mid 60s. If you’re planning on heading to any of the March Madness games tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, have a great time.

Saturday: Friday’s warmer air will be cut abruptly short. After a cold front cuts through late Friday night, we will quickly change the wind direction back to out of the north. These winds will also increase a bit and shunt our temperatures for Saturday with gusts of to 25-30 MPH. There could even be a few snow showers that drag down into central Indiana Saturday morning due to the northerly breeze. Highs are going to only manage to get into the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll quickly find ourselves back on the upward trend with temperatures as we go into next week. Sunday will be a bright and near normal, yet breezy, day with highs in the mid 50s, so keep that in mind if you’re heading to the Round of 32 March Madness action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Monday will see a return to the 60s, but this comes with a bigger system that will move in. Rain and a few storms will be in play Monday and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall at times could be possible. We’ll fine tune potential rainfall amounts as we keep getting closer. We do know that highs will cooldown a little bit again by midweek next week.