Much warmer Saturday with additional rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting our Friday off on a breezy note, the winds gradually lowered throughout the day. Stubborn cloud cover also lingered through our Friday as we remained on the chilly side.

Friday night: We will work in a dry Friday night with cool temperatures. Skies will become mostly cloudy as we look to fall into the mid 40s.

Saturday: A very nice start to the weekend is in store for us as warmer air and lots of sunshine will move into the state. Have a fun time outdoors if you plan on getting out and about Saturday afternoon, but be sure to have the rain gear nearby. Conditions will change starting as early as Saturday evening as rain and storm chances will swing back into the state.

There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms Saturday night. Much of central Indiana is in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) with a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) off to the southwest. Main hazards include damaging winds and hail, but there is the threat of an isolated tornado south of interstate 70.

Highs will surge into the low 70s.

Sunday: We will have a damp and mainly cloudy start to our Sunday with a few spotty sprinkles possible. Then, some afternoon sunshine will return with dry time. Seasonable air will be in place as we will top out in the mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast: Enjoy a pleasant start to the workweek next week as we will continue to warmup and eventually get to the mid 60s by Tuesday. Additional rain chances will move in Wednesday before we have another cooldown for Thursday. Warmer temperatures will then again settle in as we get into next weekend.