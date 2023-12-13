Much warmer temperatures return for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slightly cooler for Wednesday. Much warmer temperatures return for the weekend with highs into the lower 50s.

TODAY: We’re starting out with some cloud cover across much of the state. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to 30 this morning. Clouds begin to decrease for the rest of the day. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s. A little cooler than yesterday but still a few degrees above our normal high of 41. Winds will be light with high pressure nearby.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear this evening. If you’re heading to see any Christmas displays or lights it’s going to be clear and chilly. Lows once again fall into the 20s to start out your Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: A sunny and chilly start with temperatures into the 20s. Look for lots of sunshine with highs climbing a few degrees warmer than the last few days. Highs climb into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues into the end of the workweek. Temperatures soar into the lower 50s. We’ll see those highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

THIS WEEKEND

We have a busy weekend around downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Saturday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re heading to Lucas Oil Stadium it will be dry. Despite the cloud cover temperatures will be into the 40s if you’re out tailgating and near 50 degrees at kickoff. Colts take on the Steelers at 4pm on Saturday.

Sunday looks to have much more cloud cover. There’s a very slight chance we may see a few spotty showers. It doesn’t look like we will see much rainfall. We’re still running well below normal for the month of December. The latest drought monitor still has much of the state under a moderate drought. A new drought monitor comes out Thursday.

8DAY FORECAST

Temperatures drop back into the 40s next week. It will be breezy on Monday with a partly cloudy sky.