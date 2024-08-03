Muggy air remains, getting close to 90 degrees multiple days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of central Indiana has had some rain chance daily this past week. We quiet things down after Saturday morning with muggy air still in place.

TODAY: Spotty showers are possible this morning in eastern Indiana. Areas could also dip into some patchy fog this morning. Plenty of sun is expected from midday into the afternoon. There is a very isolated chance of an additional shower forming this afternoon, but that chance is pretty low. High temperatures in the upper 80s with humid air.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy fog developing for a few locations. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: We can’t rule out some lingering spots of patchy fog waking up in the morning. Mostly sunny skies then build while staying with the muggy air. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: A hot and humid stretch continues through Tuesday before a weak front dives into the state. This will bring in an isolated rain chance. Humidity will then decrease mid to late week along with temperatures.