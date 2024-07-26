Muggy meter and storm chances to re-surge this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We stayed on course with having a nice Friday across central Indiana. The hotter and humid air mass kept itself more in southern Indiana today.

Do not expect us to stay away from unsettled weather for much longer as we’ll re-introduce a more uncomfortable and active pattern going into the final few days of July.

Friday night: Another cool and mostly clear night is ahead. Lows look to bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: After starting our Saturday cool, we’ll warm into the mid 80s with a return to noticeably humid conditions. Cloud cover will also partially increase in the back half of Saturday, and this will be well ahead of our next chance for rain.

Sunday: We’re going to start Sunday with much more cloud cover as opposed to Saturday. Showers will also begin to infiltrate the state in widely scattered fashion in the morning hours. Activity is set to be on/off and scattered into the afternoon and nighttime hours. Some heavier downpours will be in the mix too with a few storms possible.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s. The humidity will also bear down on us further Sunday with miserable dew point values around 70 expected.

7-Day Forecast: Miserable humidity is set to persist through much of next week. We’ll also track daily chances for storms through the conclusion of July next Wednesday, and we could even be talking the potential for storm clusters. These are what we dealt with almost two weeks ago back on July 14th and 15th, and they ride around a building hot dome that will be responsible for us pushing near 90 going into the end of July.