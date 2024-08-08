Muggy meter drops Friday; beautiful weekend to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had more cloud cover than anticipated on Thursday, but we still held on to some humid air as advertised.

The end to the workweek will feature changes that bring us toward a beautiful weekend.

Thursday night: Quiet and mostly clear conditions will exist for tonight with lows down into the mid 60s.

Friday: We look to start our Friday with a little bit of uncomfortable air before a dry front gradually moves across the state. This will cause dew point values to slowly fall throughout the day. By Friday night, much of Indiana will settle below the uncomfortable threshold. Skies will also be mostly clear to partly cloudy at times. Highs are set to top out in the upper 70s.

Saturday: A brilliant Saturday is on our way with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs are going to be below-normal with numbers in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a fantastic day for any extended outdoor activities.

7-Day Forecast: Impressive weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs look to slightly warm going through the first half of next week, but it is not slated to be hot. Humidity levels will also stay on the comfortable side through at least next Monday.