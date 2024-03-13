Multiple rounds of storms Thursday with severe weather potential, colder this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday has been PERFECT across all of Indiana with most locations hitting the 70s. Unfortunately, this warm air is not going to last much longer.

We’re monitoring our next bigger system that will bring multiple rounds of rain and storms with severe weather possible. This system will ultimately pull back in much colder air.

Wednesday night: Dry weather will remain with us through sunset, but that will change as we go into the overnight hours. Scattered showers and storms will develop and stay confined to along and north of I-70 as Thursday morning rolls around.

Lows will only bottom out in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Showers and storms will be ongoing through daybreak Thursday for areas mainly north of Indy. There is potential by late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon for there to be a line of storms that swings through northern and part of central Indiana. A low chance exists for this line to become strong/severe with wind and hail being the main focus if said activity turns stronger.

Now, that midday round of activity (if it comes to full fruition) will not be our main round of focus for severe weather. It will be the round that appears going into Thursday night. This is where all hazards will be possible, but wind and hail will continue to be the primary concerns nonetheless. Some localized flooding may occur due to training of heavier rain.

Overall, there is currently a Slight Risk (level 2/5) in far western Indiana. The remainder of the state sits under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5).

Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s. It will also be breezy as well with gust sup to 25-30 MPH at times.

Friday: Some lingering showers will be around through the first few hours of our Friday morning. We look to clear out the precip by mid-late morning. We’ll also shift to having winds out of the north with lots of cloud cover in place. This will lead way to a bit of a colder day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Cloud cover will begin to decrease by Friday night and leads way to a mostly sunny Saturday with highs nearing 60. The wind direction will also change again with winds coming out of the southwest and possibly gusting over 30 MPH. These winds will pick up in response to an incoming cold front that will swing down from the north and immediately cause our wind direction to turn northerly again. As a result, Sunday will see temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s. By early next week, we’re talking our coldest air since Mar 1 with highs hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s. We may even have some snow showers on Monday as well.