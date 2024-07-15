Multiple rounds of storms to watch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Marion County and points north and west until 5 AM. This will be one of multiple rounds of storms to watch in this forecast.

TODAY: Showers and storms are likely waking up this morning. This line will completely exit the state by mid-morning and is expected to weaken. Mostly sunny skies build for today with the isolated chance of pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s with heat index values near the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Late evening into the overnight another cluster of storms is likely to develop. A slight (2/5) risk is posted for the northern half of the state with an enhanced (3/5) risk for NW Indiana. Damaging wind will once again be the main concern. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are expected. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Lingering shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday morning. However, we will start to feel the impact behind the cold front in the form of dropping humidity throughout Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be ideal with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.