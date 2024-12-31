Multiple snow chances and cold into first few days of 2025 | Dec. 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite enduring a wet day as we finish off 2024, we tallied our sixth straight 50+ degree day in Indy.

This streak is set to break as we open 2025 and beyond. Much colder air with several chances for snow is on our way.

New Year’s Eve night: On and off showers with the potential for some mixed in snow carries on into tonight. Temperatures look to eventually fall down into the upper 20s to low 30s. We’re also expecting breezy winds with gusts of 25-35 MPH at times.

New Year’s Day: After nine straight days with above normal temperatures, we will see a turn back to near/slightly below normal numbers. In association with colder air returning, the backside of Tuesday’s system will still have an influence on our area in the form of scattered snow showers and breezy winds. This snow chance is going to be with us for much of Wednesday. There could be a light coating of snow on mainly grassy/elevated surfaces if snow persists long enough.

Highs will only rise into the low to mid 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s most of the day.

Thursday: We look to start our Thursday dry before our next system arrives later in the day. Snow looks likely closer to and after sunset.

There is potential for much of central Indiana to receive up to 0.5″-1″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Highs to top out in the mid 30s.

7-Day Forecast: Even colder air settles in as we head into the first weekend of 2025. Highs are going to struggle to get into the mid 20s. Wind chill values at times Saturday and Sunday morning could be in the single digits. That all leads way to what could be an impactful winter system that moves towards our region Sunday into Monday. There is still major uncertainty in regards to track, dominant precipitation type, and any snow totals. Keep tuned to the latest on this system. Heading into next week, there is growing confidence for bitter cold air to be in place.