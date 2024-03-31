Multiple strong storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pesky front remains stalled across Indiana. Not only will there be a large contrast in temperatures statewide today, but multiple strong storm chances are on the horizon in relation to this frontal boundary.

TODAY: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder this morning. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies remain after this morning round before strong storms are possible this evening into the overnight. There is a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather in the area with the primary threat being hail. This second round appears to be more hit-and-miss with widespread rain more likely in the northern third of Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, especially early on. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: A few spotty showers in the area waking up. A slight (2/5) risk is once again in place, this time for the southern half of Indiana. This risk is for scattered strong storms that may develop Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Another slight severe risk with the same storm system is in place for Tuesday. This is primarily for the early parts of the day as the system should finally drift to our east later on in the day. Temperatures take a step back mid-week with highs only in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.