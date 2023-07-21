Near normal conditions this weekend, turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re setting up for a more typical July weekend in terms of temperatures, not the very high humidity. However, the switch towards much hotter and more muggy air will become our next big story for the final week of July.

Friday night: Enjoy a nice night under partly cloudy skies with a light breeze out of the north. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: We’ll keep ourselves on the more comfortable side in terms of the humidity for Saturday. Highs look to get into the mid 80s with skies staying partly cloudy. We can’t rule out a stray shower north of Indy. Overall, this will be a decent July day as a whole.

Sunday: The near normal temperature trend rolls on into Sunday with a slight uptick in humidity. This slight uptick will cause the feeling of the humid air to be more noticeable. We’ll also track the chance for on and off scattered showers and storms throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: We will start the new workweek on a near normal note with highs in the mid 80s. There is the potential for a few spotty storms Monday as well. Then, the big story that will dominate the rest of the final week of July is building towards intense heat. Highs may get into the mid 90s by the latter part of next week. Muggy air will also settle in further throughout next week, which will cause us to consistently feel more uncomfortable.