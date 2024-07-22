Near normal conditions with limited rain chance this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll call Monday a halfway decent weather day as it wasn’t too hot or terribly humid.

There we’re also a few heavier showers mainly east of Indianapolis in the afternoon hours.

Rain chances look to peak by the middle of this week before we turn back to a little dry period with temperatures looking to stay on the warm side.

Monday night: Spotty showers and storms will remain possible into the evening hours. Activity will be mainly confined to areas east of I-69. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Another near-normal July day with an elevated muggy meter will be on deck. There will be the chance for spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs look to rise back into the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Better chances for showers and storms arrive. Scattered activity is possible in the afternoon and night with storms moving mainly to the southeast. Highs will top out in the mid 80s, and we will also be close to the miserable category with the humidity.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures are set to take a minor step back Thursday with numbers in the low 80s. However, we will still feel a little uncomfortable through Thursday with dew point values in the mid 60s. A slow warmup will then take place heading into the final weekend of July. Highs may push into the upper 80s in some spots by this weekend.