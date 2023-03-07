Near-normal temperature trend continues; rain returns after Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We were 20 to 25 degrees cooler across central Indiana on Tuesday as breezy winds out of the north held us down a bit.

Temperatures were set to stay near average through midweek with rain chances sliding back in by late week.

Tuesday night: We’re in for a colder and breezy night as skies will become mostly cloudy. Lows are going to fall into the low 30s.

Wednesday: We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures around. A system will pass to our southwest during the day, which is why we won’t have as much sunshine during the day. Portions of southwestern Indiana could work in a rain-snow mix mainly during Wednesday morning.

Highs will top out in the mid 40s. Winds will also stay on the breezy side with gusts from 20-25 mph at times.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds and dry weather will greet the day’s start. However, by night, our next system will arrive with showers developing and becoming more widespread in coverage. This rain will stay on the lighter side and will be nowhere near what last Friday’s rain was.

Highs look to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s with winds being a touch breezy at times.

8-Day Forecast: Active weather and breezy winds will persist into Friday with light rain showers continuing into Friday morning. Rain will gradually taper off going into Friday afternoon as the system departs the state. Snow chances look to mainly stay in the northern third of the state, but some bits of snow could slide down towards Interstate 70 by the latter half of Friday. Dry air and below normal highs in the low 40s will then settle in Saturday. We look to have an isolated chance for a rain-snow mix on Sunday with temperatures remaining below normal going into next week.