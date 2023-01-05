Weather Blog

Near normal temperature trend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll stay on the near normal temperature train going into the weekend with additional wintry mix chances ahead.

Thursday night: Scattered snow/mixed precip is set to linger into tonight.

Breezy winds will also persist into our Thursday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: We’re in for a typical chilly January day to end the workweek. Some bits of sunshine look to also work into our area as highs rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Weekend: Another system is set to slide towards our region for Saturday with more wintry mix possible. Precip looks to stay to our south during the first half of Saturday before we see spotty sprinkles/flurries push north. Mixed precip chances will scoot into our Sunday as well. Highs are expected to top out in the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: We look to dry out in time to start the new workweek. Highs are set to push into the mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday. The remainder of the week is shaping up to stay just above normal with highs in the 40s.