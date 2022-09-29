Weather Blog

Near-normal temperatures going into October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We were able to nudge up our temperatures just a little bit today along with not having to deal with breezy winds. Seasonable weather is expected to end September and into the first few days of October.

Thursday night: The chilly night trend continues on for our Thursday night with skies staying mostly clear. Lows look to bottom out in the mid 40s. Some locations north of Indy will once again drop into the 30s.

Friday: We will end September with the best weather day of the week. Enjoy a terrific bright day with slightly below normal temperatures and light winds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Weekend: The warming trend will persist into the first days of October, but it will still feel fantastic for us out there. Highs are set to get into the low 70s for Saturday and then rise into the mid 70s by Sunday. We are still monitoring the potential for isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday from Ian.

8-Day Forecast: The first full week of October is shaping up to feature near normal temperatures and dry weather. Highs will hover around the low 70s for much of this extended forecast.