Weather Blog

Near-normal temps through midweek, then chilly air slides in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can’t beat a beautiful start to the week, and that is exactly what we had statewide for our Monday! We look to be locked in with this nice seasonable trend through midweek before temperatures take a tumble.

Monday night: Mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be the story for tonight. Lows are set to fall into the mid 30s to low 40s. Areas of patchy frost are expected to develop near daybreak as well.

Tuesday: Another gorgeous day will be on tap for our Tuesday with lots of sunshine and light winds. Highs are set to top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Slightly warmer air looks to trickle in for Wednesday, but we will stay on the comfortable side. Highs look to climb into the mid 70s for what will be an above average day.

8-Day Forecast: After a tranquil first half of our week, Thursday features a transition point in this forecast. We’re tracking a weak system that will bring some cloud cover, breezy winds, and a small chance for spotty showers on Thursday. This will lead way to well below normal temperatures going into the end of the week and through the upcoming weekend with highs only getting into the upper 50s to low 60s.