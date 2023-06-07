Near normal temps with hazy skies the remainder of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of Indiana worked in light rain early Wednesday morning before we transitioned towards afternoon sunshine and cooler air. We’ll keep temperatures close to normal the next couple of days with wildfire smoke still hanging around.

Wednesday night: A mostly clear and cool night will be on tap with lows in the mid 50s. Outlying areas may slip into the low 50s.

Thursday: Conditions will stay pleasant in terms of temperatures and abundant sunshine through Thursday. However, air quality will likely be slightly unhealthy for those with respiratory issues due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Otherwise, enjoy a calm and dry day with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Temperatures will stay close to what is average for this time of the year on Friday. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and hazy skies will also stay in place. Highs in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to work in a one-day warmup Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Then, we’ll transition towards our best chance for rain and a few storms since May 19. Showers may develop as early as late Saturday night before rain becomes more probable Sunday afternoon/evening. A few showers may persist into next Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 70s.