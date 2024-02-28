Near normal to end February, flip back to warmer air going into March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A perfect example of how weather changes on a dime in Indiana played out throughout our Wednesday. We had severe storms and warm temperatures within the first couple hours of Wednesday morning before temperatures practically fell off of a cliff and led way to a very cold afternoon.

We also tied a record high for Feb 28 today as that occurred right after midnight. As we get into March, we are slated to warm right back up with additional precipitation chances along the way.

Wednesday night: Unlike last night, a mainly clear and dry night will commence with winds staying a little breezy. Lows will drop into the upper teens to low 20s due to the lack of cloud cover.

Thursday: The end to February on Thursday will be a quiet and bright day. It will be your typical late, calm, winter day with near normal highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: After a dry end to February, our next chance for rain will emerge to open up March. A subtle disturbance will move in and bring scattered shower potential for a good chunk of the daytime hours. There could even be a little bit of snow/wintry mix to start in the morning hours.

Despite the precip chance, highs still look to get into the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday’s system will lead way to a much more rapid temperature raise for the first weekend of March. Saturday is set to feature highs back in the 60s with breezy winds picking up out of the south. Sunday is even warmer as we push closer to 70. More in the way of rain could slide in by next Monday with temperatures falling back into the 50s by next Tuesday.