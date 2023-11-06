Near record high watch into midweek, rain chances and cooldown also ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It certainly was not a November-like day today as we had near record high temperatures. Indianapolis hit a high of 75, which was just two degrees short of the record from 1975.

We’ll keep ourselves unusually warm into midweek with rain chances and an eventual cooldown to move in.

Monday night: We will be mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with lows falling into the low 50s.

Tuesday: Temperatures look to be a little bit cooler for Tuesday, but they will still be above normal with partly cloudy skies. Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s. It is worth mentioning that Indy’s record high for Tuesday, Nov 7, is 76 from 1915. Winds won’t be anywhere close to Monday’s numbers as they will be light.

Wednesday: Warmer air will fill back into the state with increasing winds and cloud cover. Highs will top out in the mid 70s thanks to breezy southerly winds that will gust up to 20-30 MPH in the second half of the day. We’ll also watch to see how close to the record high of 79 (2020) we can get.

Wednesday afternoon and night will also see the potential for scattered showers. This rain is expected to stay light and not amount to much.

8-Day Forecast: Cooler air will return by Thursday with winds staying breezy in the first half of the day. Highs look to settle into the 50s the remainder of the workweek and upcoming weekend. A few showers will also be possible Thursday into early Friday.