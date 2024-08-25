Near-record highs are expected in the coming days | Aug. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm air continues to build in over the coming days, with areas near-record highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Our sunny weekend continues into Sunday. Slightly humid air will stick around with high temperatures in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures in the low 70s. Through this week, multiple overnight warm low temperatures may also be in jeopardy.

TOMORROW: There will be a sticky feeling in the air as the day goes on, with dew points climbing. Mostly sunny skies will remain with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana may make a run at record highs Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge continues to pump in warm air. Humidity will be on the rise for both days, potentially making it feel like the triple digits. Small rain chances along a weak front will be around Wednesday through the end of the week.