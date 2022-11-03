Weather Blog

Near-record highs Friday; very windy, damp Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a gorgeous Thursday, we’ll focus towards near record warmth for Friday. Then, blustery and damp conditions will swing in for Saturday.

Thursday night: Enjoy a comfortable and quiet night under mostly clear skies. Lows will only fall into the mid 50s.

Friday: Even warmer air is set to settle into the state to end the workweek. A mix of sun and clouds with increasing winds will also accompany our warmer temperatures. Near record highs will be in play for Indy as the record is 78° set back in 2003. Highs will climb into the mid 70s, and wind gusts are expected to be up to 20-25 MPH.

Saturday: Prepare for much stronger winds and returning rain chances for your Saturday. Scattered showers will be in play for much of the daytime hours.

Along with the rain, there will be some forceful wind gusts of up to 40-50 MPH at times. There is the possibility that wind advisories need to be issued for Saturday.

Due to the rain and increased cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain will move out of the state going into our Sunday with decreasing cloud cover and much lighter winds. Highs will manage to get into the upper 60s. We’re briefly back in the low 70s by next Tuesday.