Near record highs to open up March, rain and stronger winds to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we conclude the fifth warmest February on record here in Indianapolis, we are in line to kick off March with fabulous temperatures. However, this pleasant air will be short lived as we track another potent weather maker heading into the end of the workweek.

Tuesday night: A cool, mainly clear, and breezy night is expected for us with lows only dropping into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: The start to March is set to be marvelous! Temperatures will quickly ramp up going into the afternoon hours with lots of sunshine expected. Highs are going to soar into the upper 60s to low 70s, and Indy will be very close to the record high of 71 set back in 1976. Cloud cover will partially increase Wednesday night with a few showers possible.

Thursday: Cooler air will sink in for Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Although it won’t be as warm as Wednesday, we will still have above average high temperatures in the mid 50s. Conditions will change by Thursday night as widespread rain moves in with heavier downpours at times. Mixed precip will come into play for areas in northern Indiana. Winds will also pick up a bit going into early Friday as well.

8-Day Forecast: A wet and windy (gusts over 40 MPH at times) Friday will be on deck with shower chances staying with us throughout the day. At this time, we are looking to see up to 1-1.5 inches of rain from this system, and there will be concerns for flooding. Overall, Friday will be a good day to stay indoors with highs only getting into the upper 40s. Near to slightly above normal temperatures will be in play for the first weekend of March before we return to the 50s next Monday.