Near record highs today, rain likely Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will be near record highs today with temperatures 20 to 30 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. A cold front then swings through the state on Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start off the work week. There will be more breaks in the clouds this afternoon with winds sustained out of the south at about 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures into the mid-70s (record high is 78).

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the area. A line of showers and storms will arrive in western Indiana in the early AM. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Showers and a few storms will be likely in the forecast along a passing cold front. The arrival time of rain looks to be after breakfast in the Indy metro area. Severe weather is not expected at the moment. Rain chances drop off in the evening hours. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Isolated showers may linger along the front in eastern Indiana Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The rest of the work week our high temperatures will consistently run in the 50s. Another system brings in a steady rain chance Friday into early Saturday.