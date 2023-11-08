Near record highs Wednesday, back to normal rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and windy this Wednesday with near record highs today. Temperatures return back to normal for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Temperatures are already starting mild this morning. Normal highs for this time of the year are in the 50s and that’s what we’re starting out this morning. We’ll see some sunshine and a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The main weather story is going to be the winds. Winds pick up out of the south and southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Winds may gusts at times between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

Highs climb into the middle and upper 70s. The record high is 79 set back just a few years ago in 2020. Some areas in southern Indiana may approach 80.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the Pacers game tonight you may see a few light spotty showers. Not everyone will see rain and if we do it’s going to be light and short lived. Clouds hang around tonight. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Winds will be breezy but not as gusty as Wednesday. They switch direction out of the north and northwest at 8 to 15 miles per hour. Highs drop into the middle and upper 50s which is much cooler than the last few days but it’s closer to normal. The normal high for this time of the year is 55.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine will end out the workweek. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s for highs.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend looks dry and seasonable. Look for lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunday we will see a few clouds but temperatures stay in the middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: We could use some rain but it doesn’t look like we have any in the forecast for the next several days. Dry conditions continue for the first and middle part of the workweek. It’s going to be near normal with temperatures staying into the 50s for the weekend. By the middle of the week temperatures climb into the upper 50s near 60.