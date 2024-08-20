Near-record lows Tuesday night; pleasant trend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top-tiered weather graced our Tuesday as we had pleasant temperatures, sunshine, and no muggy air.

We’ll keep a hold of this pleasant pattern the next couple of days before a late week warmup brings back heat and humidity.

Tuesday night: Tonight spells jacket weather as chilly temperatures will take over the area. Matter of fact, some locations could see record lows. Indy will be close to that mark as well with the record set at 47 from 1950. Overall, we’ll drop into the 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: We get to hit the repeat button on Tuesday’s weather for our Wednesday. Another day of abundant sunshine, no humidity, and below normal temperatures is on our way. Enjoy Wednesday as highs will only get into the mid 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures look to warm a little bit for Thursday, but we’re still talking nice conditions across the board. The muggy meter will stay down with skies staying mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

7-Day Forecast: We’re back to feeling relatively warm by Friday as highs push into the mid 80s. It won’t be until Saturday when we turn the muggy meter back up. This will kickstart a pattern of hotter and muggy air that looks to stretch into early next week. This spells high temperatures increasing further into the 90s by Sunday and into early next week.