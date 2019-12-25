Near record warmth continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be clear Wednesday evening but clouds will return later.

Wednesday Night:

Skies will stay clear this evening with temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight clouds increase and temperatures stay mild. We’ll only see temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

Thursday:

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Even with the overcast skies, temperatures will still climb into the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the south and may be a bit breezy at times.

Thursday Night:

It will be cloudy and mild once again. Lows will fall to the middle 40s.

Friday:

Clouds will stick around through much of the day once again. The mild temperatures continue. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s. Our normal high for this time of year is 36.

Weekend Forecast:

Look for mostly cloudy skies during the weekend. Rain will return late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain will be likely on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

8-Day Forecast:

Colder air moves into the state for next week. Temperatures will return to near normal. A few flurries may be possible early Monday morning. Otherwise we’ll see the sunshine return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s for the new year.