Weather Blog

Near record warmth for Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a fabulous start to the workweek with warm air, breezy winds, and bright skies.

Monday night: A very nice evening is ahead under mainly clear skies. It will be a mild night with lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Tuesday will be our warmest day of the year. Breezy winds out of the south and lots of sunshine will add on to what will feel like a summer day. Highs will surge into the low to mid 80s. Indianapolis’s record high for April 27th is 84°.

Wednesday: Active weather will return for our Wednesday as we will work in showers and storms. Have the rain gear on hand throughout the day.

There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms for a majority of the state. The main threat is isolated large hail.

Highs will remain on the mild side as we will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Showers will continue through our Thursday with isolated heavy downpours expected. Temperatures will cooldown for the remainder of the workweek with dry time on Friday. We will quickly bring in a warming trend beginning on Saturday and continuing into the new workweek next week.