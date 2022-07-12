Weather Blog

Near seasonable conditions to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect seasonable temperatures and decreasing humidity over the next couple of days. Slight thunderstorm chances return this weekend as the heat and humidity begins to rise again.

Sunset: 9:13 PM

Tonight: This evening, we are quiet, dry, and cool. Temperatures will dip down into the mid 60s going into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow: Wednesday will remain dry for most of the day. Temperatures warm to mid 80s by the afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower during the late afternoon hours in the northern parts of the state. Overnight clearing will bring lows around 65.

Thursday: Thursday is looking to be the most ideal day of the week! Near normal temperatures are expected as we reach the mid 80s. Dry conditions are also expected to last all day.

8-Day Forecast: Calm and dry conditions will remain through the end of the work week. Heat and humidity return this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain chances will return Saturday evening and continue into Sunday and Monday.