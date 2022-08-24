Weather Blog

Near to above average temps continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will stay on course with hotter temperatures for the remainder of the week. Along with the heat, the muggy meter will also keep rising, which will eventually lead way to returning rain chances.

Wednesday night: The cool and calm night trend continues into tonight with lows in the low 60s. Skies look to stay mostly clear.

Thursday: A warmer and more uncomfortable day will be on tap under mostly sunny skies. Highs look to rise into the mid 80s.

Friday: Temperatures are set to be a touch cooler to end the workweek due to isolated showers and storm chances. These chances will be during the morning and early afternoon hours, and we are not expecting widespread rain. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The final weekend of August is still looking to be toasty with muggy conditions. Highs are expected to crest near the 90° mark on Sunday, but this will lead way to additional rain and storm chances. Storm chances will persist into the first half of next week with a gradual cooling trend to follow.