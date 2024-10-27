Nearing record highs this week, watching Halloween rain chance | Oct. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will climb over the next few days to near record highs. Our last chance of rain in October will be on Halloween. Indianapolis would need at least 0.08″ to avoid the driest October on record.

TODAY: High pressure is off to our east, keeping our forecast quiet. A cool start with lots of sunshine can be expected with high temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with another widespread frost on the table. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies to start for the morning, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday and Wednesday, central Indiana will near record highs. High temperatures near the 80-degree mark are expected with winds gusting 30+ mph at times. Showers are looking likely for Halloween along a cold front.