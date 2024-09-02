Nearly perfect weather for Labor Day | Sep. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana is entering a stretch of quiet weather and refreshing air. For those who are off for the holiday, the Labor Day forecast is shaping up to be a good one.

TODAY: Nearly perfect conditions are expected this Labor Day. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable air. Winds will gust to around 20 mph this afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s with some areas north of Indy in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Comfortable air remains with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures briefly rebound mid-week into the mid-80s. Our next rain chances will arrive along a weak front Thursday night into Friday. This rain chance will not be widespread, Another shot of cooler air then arrives for next weekend with each day struggling to make it into the low 70s.