Nice close to the weekend, taste of fall on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another fantastic day in central Indiana! Big changes are on the horizon in the next few days behind a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. A fantastic day for football over at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts’ home opener. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with winds still holding at about 5 mph. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds increase during the day ahead of our next system which brings in rain Monday night. We cannot rule out a stray shower late in the day. High temperature of 80 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: There is the potential for a few lingering showers early Tuesday as cooler conditions settle into the forecast. For the rest of the week high temperatures will be close to the 70-degree mark with plenty of sunny days.