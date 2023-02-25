Weather Blog

Nice close to the weekend, windy and wet Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last weekend in February continues to be a nice one. Our next system will be arriving early Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Another nice day in central Indiana! Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead of our next system.

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers likely in the morning mainly. Few rumbles of thunder as well. Winds gusting over 40 mph. High temperatures in the low 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Back into the 50s Tuesday behind a front in what will be an up-and-down week. Temperatures rebound into the 60s briefly into the mid 60s slightly cooler air moves in to close the week. Another chance of rain is possible Thursday and Friday.