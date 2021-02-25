Nice day Thursday, ‘spring-like’ weekend on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°. Clouds will be around through the afternoon with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid 40s. Tonight will be another chilly one with lows in the upper 20s.

A great end to the week as highs rebound to the upper 40s to near 50° with a mix of sun and clouds.

A very spring like weekend and unsettled with rain chances increasing early Saturday morning. Rain will be around through most of the morning. We should salvage the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some sunshine. Scattered showers will spread in Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Next week looks mild and quiet with dry weather through mid week with highs in the mid to upper 40s to the lower 50s mid week. Next chance of rain arrive next Thursday.