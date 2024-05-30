Nice end to May expected, rain returns to open June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a spectacular Thursday we had across the state! A great supply of sunshine and near normal temperatures made today the best weather day of the week.

We’re looking to wrap up May on a good note before we track rain going into June.

Thursday night: Another cool and comfortable night will be on deck under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Friday: Enjoy a fantastic close to the month of May as we continue to see lots of sunshine and tolerable conditions. Highs will be close to normal with numbers in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: After a dry end to May, our next weather system will slide in to start June on Saturday. We’re tracking on and off rain for much of the day, some of which could be heavy at times. Isolated rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Up to 0.25″-0.75″ of rain is possible Saturday.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, and it will also feel a little more humid as well.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may sneak their way into early Sunday morning before we dry out for the rest of the day. Highs will get back into the 80s Sunday before we push further into the mid 80s Monday. Rain and storm chances are in line too through the first half of next week.