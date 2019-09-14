Nice end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet night around central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. Temperatures fall into the 70s this evening with low humidity. Lows fall into the 50s in many spots while in the city we’ll drop into the lower 60s. It’s a great night to open the windows and let some of the fresh air in.

TOMORROW: Skies start off mostly sunny across much of the state. An area of rain begins to sink southward and fall apart. There’s a slight chance far northern Indiana will see some showers it looks like the rain is going to fall apart before it reaches Indianapolis. We will see a little cloud cover later in the day as these showers fizzle out. Highs tomorrow climb into the lower to middle 80s which is still above the normal high of 79.

MONDAY: The beginning of the work week looks great. Look for a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the middle and upper 80s for the afternoon. Humidity values rise a little more too.

8 DAY FORECAST: Several dry days are on tap across the region. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s. Next chance of rain arrives on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures continue to stay well above normal into the low and middle 80s through the next 8 days.