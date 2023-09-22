Nice first weekend of fall ahead, low opportunities for rain next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bright and warm Friday forecast played out for us on the final day of summer. We’re looking to cool things down just a little bit going into the start of fall this weekend.

Beyond this weekend, there could be some opportunities for rain, but it’s not looking optimistic.

Friday night: Comfortable and cool conditions will settle in for tonight under mostly clear skies. Fall officially begins at 2:50 AM EDT Saturday morning. Lows will slip into the mid 50s.

Saturday: A cool morning to start fall will await us. Then, we’ll be in for a fantastic afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the east. This breeze will keep us from warming too much and will come from Tropical Storm Ophelia that will cruise up the east coast. Highs will get into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Sunday is set to be just as marvelous weather wise. Mostly sunny skies and dry air will be the theme with highs in the upper 70s. Cloud cover will increase Sunday night, and this will precede our next chance for rain.

8-Day Forecast: The increase cloud cover will carry on into next week with cooler temperatures expected to slide in. We can’t rule out a stray shower Monday with slightly better chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, these rain chances are currently not impressive. Highs will hover in the mid 70s for much of next week.