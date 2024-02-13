Nice for Valentine’s Day, rain and snow chances with colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a breezy wind out of the west for much of our Tuesday, we enjoyed more sunshine and above normal temperatures with highs near 50 in Indy.

We have had little to no rain and no snow for this month so far. That is shaping up to change in ways over the next few days as we close in on NBA All-Star weekend.

Tuesday night: We’ll transition back towards increasing cloud cover for tonight. There is potential for some scattered snow showers in the overnight hours. At most, there could be a light coating of snow on the ground by daybreak Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s, which will help with the possibility of a very light snow accumulation.

Wednesday: A mostly cloudy start to Valentine’s Day is expected before most of the cloud cover burns off. Any snow that accumulates from earlier in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday will quickly disappear as temperatures warm nicely. Highs are set to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s, and we are making Wednesday the pick of the week.

Thursday: We unfortunately won’t be able to transfer this solid weather into Thursday as another disturbance swings in and brings some rain to us. Scattered showers will develop Thursday morning and gradually move out going into early Thursday afternoon. Winds will also pick up a bit with gusts of 30-35 MPH at times.

Highs will be slightly cooler Thursday with numbers in the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: More active weather will get involved in this forecast as we enter NBA All-Star weekend. A chance for a rain/snow mix will be in play Friday afternoon and night. Depending on the timing and precipitation type evolution of this system, we could see some snow accumulation. A few snow showers may linger into Saturday morning. Highs will continue to get colder as we struggle to get into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday. Saturday is setting up to be our coldest day of the weekend with highs in the mid 30s. A temperature bounce back looks to arrive as we go into next week. We will also be breezy for this weekend, which will cause us to feel even colder than the actual air temperature.