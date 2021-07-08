Weather Blog

Nice Friday, active weekend to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a stormy day for central Indiana with multiple rounds of showers and storms that contained heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Some storms became strong to severe in the afternoon hours.

Thursday night: Showers and storms will continue through the evening and early nighttime hours.

There is still the possibility for isolated strong to severe storms for a good chunk of the state before sunset. The greater risk for severe weather lies south of interstate 70 where there is a level 2 out of slight risk. Main hazards will be damaging winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning. Localized flooding may become an issue as well.

A cooler night will be on tap for much of the state with lows dipping into the low to mid 60s.

Friday: We will have a damp start to our Friday, but a much more comfortable day overall will be on tap for us. Skies will become partly sunny, and the humidity values will not be as high as they have been the past few days. Aside from a few possible afternoon sprinkles west of Indy, Friday will be a mainly dry day.

Isolated showers look to develop by the nighttime hours with additional storms during the overnight hours into early Saturday. There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms very early Saturday morning. Isolated damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats.

Highs will only rise into the mid 70s to low 80s.

Weekend: Active weather will quickly ramp back up going into our weekend. Saturday will be a wet one with several rounds of rain and storms. Isolated strong storms are not out of the question at this time. Sunday will be similarly active with on and off showers and storms throughout the day. Flooding will become a concern. Highs will stay on the cooler side as we will only top out in the upper 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Storm chances will remain in play through the first half of next week before we dry out by next Wednesday. After cooling down for the weekend, we will work in a gradual warmup for much of the extended forecast.