Nice Monday afternoon, rain arrives tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A great start to the workweek with rain arriving later tonight and continuing on/off during the week.

TODAY: We are starting off with lots of sunshine for your Monday. It’s going to be a beautiful day. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s near 80. It looks like it will be close to what we saw on Mother’s Day.

Clouds begin to increase late this afternoon. A few spotty rain chances will be possible late this afternoon. Better rain chances arrive later tonight and through the day Tuesday.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. No severe weather expected. Lows fall into the upper 50s near 60.

TUESDAY: We will have some dry time Tuesday but rain chances are possible on and off during the day. No severe weather is expected. Highs stay right around normal for this time of the year in the lower 70s.

We may pick up a decent amount of rain from this event. Some locations may see an inch and other locations may pick up a little more than an inch of rainfall.

WEDNESDAY: An isolated rain chance is still likely especially early in the day. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: It looks like the first part of Thursday will be dry with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

RAIN CHANCES

More rain chances develop on Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. This weekend will be busy with qualifications for the Indianapolis 500. Right now it looks dry with partly cloudy skies an highs in the 80s.