Nice next few days, less humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid air finally starts to take a step back over the next couple of days.

TODAY: Partly cloudy start, sunny afternoon. Less humid than prior days. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Be sure to check out two meteor showers that will be peaking. Low temperatures right around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: A beautiful, comfortable start to the work week with plenty of sun. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana will string together dry days all through Wednesday. Rain chances return for Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the 80s the entire forecasting period.