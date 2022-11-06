Weather Blog

Nice November work week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday was a beautiful way to close out the weekend, and we will have more nice weather ahead in central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Winds will become almost calm. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A pretty nice November week ahead with temperatures running above normal through Thursday. Friday will bring a rain chance along a strong cold front that will result in a much cooler weekend in the 40s.