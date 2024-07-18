Nice stretch with sunshine and low humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A refreshing start to the day. A nice stretch of weather for the next few days with little rain chances.

TODAY: Today a nice stretch begins with low humidity. Temperatures are starting out this morning into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for highs today into the upper 70s which is about 8 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Sunshine will be present for much of the day with a few high level clouds later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Comfortably cool with lows falling into the 50s across much of the state. It will be clear and dry.

The latest drought monitor came out this morning. Much of the state has been relieved of moderate to even abnormally dry conditions have been removed. Right now only a sliver of the state is under abnormally dry conditions. For the month of July we are now almost an inch above normal with rainfall.

FRIDAY: Another beautiful day with the nice stretch continuing into the weekend. Look for low humidity and highs in the upper 70s near 80. Dry conditions for today and into the weekend as well.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine for the start of the weekend. Low humidity and temperatures stay in the lower 80s. Seasonable conditions continue for the entire weekend.

SUNDAY: Humidity values increase a little for the end of the weekend. A few clouds move in later in the afternoon. Highs climb near low the lower 80s.

7 DAY FORECAST: More humid with clouds and rain chances for next week., Look for highs into he lower to middle 80s early next week. Rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.