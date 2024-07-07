Nice Sunday, watching moisture from Beryl midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our quiet weekend continues here in Indiana with a sunny Sunday. However, on the horizon we are watching Tropical Storm Beryl closely for the rain it will bring to Indiana midweek.

TODAY: Another fantastic day to close out the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine to start off. Clouds gradually increase throughout the day. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tropical Storm Beryl will likely strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Texas Monday morning. Soaking rain is looking possible from the remnants of Beryl for late Tuesday into Wednesday here in Indiana. Just northwest of the system track will likely see the heaviest rain in a potential swath of 2-4″.

Depending on how fast the remnants of the storm are moving, Indiana could still see some small rain chances into Thursday. Friday into next weekend is looking dry and nice.