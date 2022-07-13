Weather Blog

Nice Thursday, additional rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a warm and breezy Wednesday with a few showers and storms in northern Indiana during the day. A solid Thursday is ahead before we gradually turn the muggy meter back up and work in more rain chances.

Wednesday night: A couple of stray showers will remain possible mainly north of interstate 70 before sunset. Lows will fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday: Average summer weather, minus the high humidity, will continue for our Thursday. Skies are also set to stay mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: We are going to see a slight uptick of the muggy meter to conclude the workweek. This will bring about the potential for a few showers by the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs are expected to once again rise into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances stay in this forecast through the weekend with temperatures holding still in the mid 80s. We will also ramp up the muggy meter even more by Sunday especially. Humidity levels are then expected to stay on the higher side going into the first part of next week. Storm chances look to remain with us through next Monday and Tuesday.