Weather Blog

Nice Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we had another below average temperature day across the state, this did not hinder the fact that it felt comfortable outside with a nice breeze.

Wednesday night: Skies will become mostly clear for tonight as a slightly warmer night is ahead for us. Patchy frost will be possible for areas north of interstate 70s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: We will continue our slow temperature rebound through our Thursday with another bright day on tap. Enjoy a pleasant spring day overall with highs topping out in the mid 60s.

Friday: A fantastic end to the workweek is expected as we will keep lots of sunshine and dry time around in the state. Highs will rise into the upper 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Saturday will be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy a beautiful near average spring day with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will gradually return to the forecast beginning with isolated showers looking to develop late Saturday. This will be followed up with numerous showers and a few storms for Sunday. We will continue this active weather pattern to kick off the new workweek for next Monday with mild air sticking around.