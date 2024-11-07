Nice Thursday with rain chances this weekend | Nov. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crisp start to your Thursday morning. Sunny skies and dry conditions for the next couple of days but rain chances arrive heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Some clouds to start off this morning but the main weather story is the cooler temperatures. We are seeing temperatures into the 40s across much of the state so definitely feeling more like fall out there this morning. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon the winds will be light and we’ll see high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Normal high for this time of the year is at 56 so we’ll be four to five degrees above normal .

TONIGHT: We’ll look for quiet conditions tonight to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s outside of the city in Indianapolis will see low temperatures around 41 .

FRIDAY: Friday will be fantastic and definitely feel like fall. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies high temperatures will be climbing into you the lower 60s. Friday night football games will be dry as well with kickoff temperatures into the 50s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We will see some rain chances arrive heading into the weekend. Much of the day on Saturday will be dry and are partly to mostly clotty skies. High temperatures on Saturday will be into the mid-60s. Rain chances arrive late Saturday evening and continue during the overnight hours and for the first part of the day on Sunday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain chances early on Sunday. If you are heading to the Colts game you may see some light rain for tailgating. By the end of the game should be dry with temperatures into the upper 60s.

Dry conditions as we head into next week partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low and middle sixties.